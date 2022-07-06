What is it about Food Safety Culture?

Hundreds of documents have been written about food safety culture, explaining what it is, what you need to do to develop a food safety culture in your facility, why it is important, and the steps you need to implement to ensure a good food safety culture in your company.

During a recent business meeting, one of our customers pointed out that “everyone already has their own food safety culture, whether they recognize it as such or not.” Facilities already have processes and procedures in place, behavior that is reinforced or penalized, and things they do that are unique to them. Therefore, food safety culture is not a new concept or a proposal in which one solution fits all.

This article’s goal is not to teach you how to create your own food safety culture; rather, it is to highlight the elements you should consider while creating or improving your own food safety culture.

