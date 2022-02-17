What Is the Difference Between Food Defense and Food Fraud?

The terms “food defense” and “food fraud” are too often misinterpreted or confused with one another. By understanding and being able to apply plans for each, you will better ensure your supply chain, the safety of your products and the consumers who enjoy them.

In brief, food defense refers to protecting the foods you produce from intentional adulteration, which is the act of contaminating food to cause harm to others. A food defense plan and training for your team can help you avoid issues in your operation and supply chain.

Alternatively, food fraud is economically motivated, as the people committing fraud do so with the goal of making money. So how can you prevent these occurrences? Conducting a food fraud vulnerability assessment and implementing a mitigation plan will help you decrease your operation’s risks.

