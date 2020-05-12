Wheat Foods Council Launches Video Series for Personal Trainers

Announcing the launch of “We Are Here to Help.” the first in a series of new videos for Personal Trainers From the Wheat Foods Council Featuring facts and information about sports nutrition and fitness.
Attention Personal Trainers!
The Wheat Foods Council is creating dozens of new videos about nutrition for competitive sports and general fitness tailored to the Personal Trainer community. Since the Covid-19 situation required the cancellation of many industry events, we can’t meet with you in person. So, our team is creating these videos as a way to bring fresh, useful content to you to virtually share with your clients who are also isolating at home.
For now, it’s important to stay home and stay safe, but you can count on the WFC to continue to share important nutrition and fitness information with you online!
- Videos are available at WheatFoods.org and FoodFit.org
- Overview of Video Topics:
- Q&A and information sessions with leading sports nutrition experts who are members of the Center for Nutrition and Athletics (CNA) Advisory Board, including:
- Nancy Clark, the premier Sports Nutrition expert and author of the seminal book on the subject, the Sports Nutrition Guidebook
- Dr. Corrie Whisner, one of the leading gut health and microbiome experts in the country;
- Dr. Glenn Gaesser, Director of the Healthy Lifestyles Research Center at Arizona State University.
- Regular posts from Michele Tuttle, MPH, RD, CSSD, Nutritionist, and amateur elite triathlete, as she continues to train for her eigth trip to the ITU World Triathlon Championships
- Up-to-date information and advice from WFC members of the farming, milling, and baking industries
- Plus, entertaining and useful animated infographics and easy-to-prepare recipes