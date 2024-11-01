Wheat Producer Siemer Milling Boosts Operational Efficiency, Enhances IT/OT/Security Infrastructure, Cuts Costs with C1

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced that family and ESOP-owned wheat producer Siemer Milling has leveraged C1 services to enhance their IT infrastructure and operational efficiency through comprehensive technology upgrades. The upgrades included transforming the 142-year-old company’s virtualized infrastructure backend, a centralized phone system, and deployment of the latest Cisco networking hardware.

“Working with C1 has been a transformative experience for us,” said Alan Waggoner, Information Systems and Security Manager at Siemer Milling. “Their expertise and dedication have ensured that our technology upgrades were executed smoothly, allowing us to focus on our core business while benefiting from enhanced efficiency and security.”

Siemer Milling, a family and ESOP-owned company founded in 1882, is dedicated to delivering high-quality wheat products. With a strong emphasis on sourcing wheat from within 100 miles of its three mills, Siemer Milling values its long-tenured employees and is committed to continuous modernization to stay at the forefront of the industry.

To address the challenges of upgrading their various integrated systems and implementing new technologies, Siemer Milling engaged C1 to provide a tailored solution. Faced with multiple simultaneous projects, including a major virtualized infrastructure backend upgrade and phone system centralization, Siemer Milling needed a reliable partner to streamline these complex processes.

C1’s approach involved a detailed analysis and execution plan to modernize Siemer Milling’s IT infrastructure with comprehensive technology upgrades. The partnership has led to substantial improvements in Siemer Milling’s operational efficiency. The centralized phone system has resulted in notable cost savings, while the updated virtualized infrastructure backend and modernized networking infrastructure have strengthened their IT environment. Employee productivity has also been enhanced, thanks to the comprehensive training and support provided by C1.

“Our goal was to not only address their immediate technology needs, but also to provide a foundation for future growth and efficiency,” said Omar Bhatti, Chief Customer Officer at C1. “By delivering tailored solutions and maintaining a collaborative approach, we have been able to support Siemer Milling in achieving their operational objectives and continuing their legacy of quality.”

This collaboration highlights C1’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive operational excellence and strategic growth for its partners.

About Siemer Milling

Siemer Milling Company is a family-and employee-owned company. Its mills are located in Hopkinsville, KY, Teutopolis, IL, and West Harrison, IN. They supply wheat flour, germ, and bran to bakeries and mix plants, big and small. They are engaged in the creation of grain based food that is wholesome and nutritious that includes but is not limited to, soft and hard wheat flours for cookies, crackers, cakes, breads, pretzels, batters and breadings, biscuits, pizza crust, and muffins. They offer wheat germ, wheat bran, and whole wheat flour along with our traditional flour, any of which can be heat treated to create stability or to achieve heightened levels of food safety. They have been striving to meet and exceed their customer’s needs since 1882.

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, transforms the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, teams, and communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 daily to build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. The company holds over 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.