When Covid-19 Hit, Dawn Food Products Launched a Digital Channel

Despite the economic and workplace disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders, Dawn Food Products still met its deadline to launch its ecommerce site in July, CEO Carrie Jones-Barber told an audience during a B2B Next keynote session on Wednesday.

The process of building the site began more than two years ago for the manufacturer and distributor of bread, baked goods, mixes, and other food products. Recognizing the importance of a digital sales channel for its business, Dawn Food Products launched the project at “warp speed” to ensure the site was up and running as soon as possible, Jones-Barber said.

