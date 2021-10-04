Wild About Bread Debuts Bread Baking Kits

Rä Foods LLC is wild about bread, so much so that it recently debuted bread baking kits at nearly 100 stores across Texas.

The Southlake-based food business has launched a new line of bread baking kits that are currently available in DFW and Houston, according to a media release. Each kit contains a reusable mixing and proofing container, three pre-measured bread mixes and three yeast packets, which can be mixed with water and baked into bread.

“Baking bread at home went mainstream during the pandemic, and experts are predicting the trend will continue well into 2025,” general manager Chris Harlander says via media release. “With Wild About Bread, it’s something families can have fun doing together that doesn’t take a lot of time, yet results in amazing bakery-quality bread that everyone has success with.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Southlake Style