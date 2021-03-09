Wilmington Bread Company Grows Into Wholesale Business in its First Year

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — In 2019, when Kevin Connor went on the hunt for the best pizza dough recipe, little did he know a newfound passion would rise instead.

From the pages of “Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza” by Ken Forkish, Connor became inspired by the art of making the perfect loaf of naturally leavened bread. A mere interest as a hobby has since organically grown into a business, Wilmington Bread Company.

“Probably 75% of the book wasn’t about pizza at all,” Connor said. “It was about bread. And my boys love bread.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Port City Daily