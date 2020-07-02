Wilmington, NC’s ‘Cosmic’ Chef Starts Cheesecake Line

Chris’ Cosmic Cheesecakes has been making (and delivering) in the Wilmington area.

Local foodies likely remember Chris’ Cosmic Kitchen, the restaurant on Eastwood Road in Wilmington known for serving classic fare with a twist. They earned raves for dishes like the shrimp bisque, prime rib sandwiches, and the cheesecakes.

Since the restaurant closed in 2011, chef and restaurant namesake, Chris Lubben, never stopped making those delectable desserts, often selling wholesale to local businesses. He officially incorporated Chris’ Cosmic Cheesecakes at the end of 2019.

