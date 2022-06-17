Wilton Brings Creativity to the Kitchen This Summer with On-Trend Baking & Decorating Products

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Wilton is introducing new products just in time for peak summer entertaining season and outdoor celebrations. The new product lines include three thematic collections providing fans with trendy and innovative bakeware and decorating products as well as new pink and blue monochromatic decorating lines to make baking up sweet treats a piece of cake. Additionally, fans can spend more time entertaining and less time in the kitchen baking with the introduction of new Wilton Perfect Results bakeware products that offer easy, simple solutions for everyday bakes.

“At Wilton, we are always dreaming, creating and innovating products that we know our fans will love,” said Ashley Papanikolas, Brand Communications & Community Manager at Wilton. “Parties are an expression of style and with more consumers hosting parties at home again our new line-up arms bakers and decorators with the supplies they need to unleash their creativity in the kitchen and beyond. The dessert possibilities are endless and sure to be delicious and ‘wow-worthy’ for everyone.”

NEW! Wilton Thematic Collections

Wilton launches three new thematic collections: the whimsically inspired floral & folklore thematic, the on-trend galaxy thematic, and the beach-inspired sealife collection. Each line offers cupcake liners, sprinkles, cookie cutters, icing decorations and silicone molds.

The Wilton Galaxy Thematic: With a variety of bakeware and tools, this space-themed product line will take at-home bakes out-of-this-world! Product collection highlights include:

The Wilton Sealife Thematic: this cute sea-inspired collection features everything needed for beach-themed “Under the Sea” parties. Product collection highlights include:

The Wilton Folklore Thematic: this enchanted line captures the essence of warmer weather with dragonfly, butterfly and flowers motifs. Product collection highlights include:

Introducing Pink & Blue Dessert Accents

Wilton launches a line-up of pink and blue pastel decorating products that are perfect for themed parties, including gender reveals, birthdays and more!

Wilton Pink Themed 6-Cell Sprinkle Mix, 7.3 oz. ; this sprinkle mix offers assorted pink and white jimmies, white sugar pearls, heart-shapes and sparkling sugar. SRP: $6.29

Wilton Blue Themed 6-Cell Sprinkle Mix, 6.77 oz ; this unique mix of blues, greens, whites and yellow includes stars, assorted colors of jimmies, confetti and cute-shaped sprinkles as well as two shades of blue sparking sugar. SRP: $6.29

Wilton Ready-to-Use Vanilla-Flavored Fondant in Pastel Pink and Pastel Blue colors, 24 oz.; decorate cakes and other treats in a soft pink or soft blue color with Wilton Pastel Pink Ready-to-Use Fondant. Great for covering a birthday cake, making fondant cut-outs or shaping decorations, such as flowers, leaves, animals, ribbons and bows, this easy to roll fondant makes cake decorating simple and fun. SRP: $11.49

Additions to Wilton Perfect Results Collection: this durable, nonstick line of bakeware ensures bakes come out perfect every time with easy release and even heating. New additions to this fan-favorite line include:

New products from Wilton can be found in-store and online at select mass, grocery, and specialty retailers nationwide. To learn more about new products or to find baking and decorating inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products. Wilton is passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to everyone. Learn more at www.wilton.com.