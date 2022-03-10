Wilton Inspires Bakers with its Limited-Edition Collection of Products

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Wilton launched its new line of Easter baking tools and decorations and brought back past favorites just in time for the spring season. Whether baking homemade treats for Easter brunch or creating goodies that capture excitement for all things spring, this year’s seasonal products are sure to delight bakers and help make their time in the kitchen as easy as pie. The brand is also offering an exciting collection of over 200 recipes to enthuse and excite bakers with new baking ideas.

“After a long winter, our pastel-inspired baking lineup is sure to brighten kitchens with products to inspire and celebrate all things spring and Easter. From eggs to bunnies, chicks and lambs, we have all the springtime icons to create adorable bakes at any level,” said Ashley Papanikolas, Brand Communications & Community Manager at Wilton. “Whether baking for yourself, your family or hosting a springtime get-together, our new spring products are aimed at providing fun and creativity for everyone this season.”

In March and April, fans can also follow Wilton’s Instagram page for a chance to win a prize pack filled with essentials for spring dessert creations and the brand’s perfect-for-spring pastel blue bakeware collection, Texturra.

In addition to the product lineup below, Wilton is offering over 200 different recipes and ideas to make spring baking even sweeter, including Easter Cookie Recipes, Easy Easter Desserts, Spring Cupcakes, beautiful Easter and Spring Cake recipes.

The Wilton spring collection includes:

Easter-Inspired Dessert Toppers and Sprinkles:

NEW! Wilton Bright Pastel Rainbow Easter Egg and Jimmies Sprinkle Mix, 4.26 oz.: Sprinkle dessert treats with the cutest sprinkle mix! The mix features pastel blue, yellow, green, pink and purple jimmies; pastel blue, yellow, orange, and purple Easter egg sprinkles; speckled rainbow sugar pearls; and pink, yellow, green jumbo nonpareils. SRP: $5.19

NEW! Wilton Bright Pastel Easter Egg and Jimmies Sprinkle Mix , 3.98 oz.: No matter the occasion – Easter, Mother's Day or other spring celebrations – this sprinkle mix is sure to brighten up your festivities! The mix includes green, blue, orange, pink, yellow and purple confetti egg sprinkles; pastel jimmies; jumbo and regular-size nonpareils. SRP: $5.19

NEW! Wilton Bright Bunny and Jimmies Easter Sprinkles Mix , 3.98 oz.: Try these festive sprinkles on a batch of cupcakes or use them to top rolled out sugar cookies. This mix includes pastel purple, blue, green, yellow, white and pink jimmies; pink and yellow jumbo nonpareils and sugar pearls; pink and purple confetti sprinkles; and pink and yellow bunny-shaped sprinkles. SRP: $5.19

Wilton Pastel Easter Bunny Icing Decorations, 12-count: Add some "bunnies" to various Easter treats with these adorable pink, teal, and yellow bunny icing decorations. SRP: $2.39

Wilton Carrot Icing Decorations, 25-Count: Capture the Easter spirit with these cute mini carrot candy toppers. Just press these ready-to-use edible decorations into the icing on cupcakes, cookies or layer cakes, and watch everyone nibble on them with delight. SRP: $2.39

Springtime Kitchen & Bakeware Staples:

NEW! Wilton Metal Spring Butterfly and Flower Cookie Cutter Set, 2-Piece: This pair of Easter cookie cutters features two fun shapes: a mini butterfly and a tulip. SRP: $3.19

Wilton Easter Cookie Cutter Tub , 18-Count Set: This set has a variety of adorable spring and Easter-themed shapes including a bunny face, egg, butterfly, watering can, chick, umbrella, floppy ear bunny, carrot, flower, lamb, basket, bunny, daisy, hopping bunny, sun, cross, tulip and jelly bean. These cutters will bring a slice of spring to bread, brownies and fondant. SRP $10.99

Wilton Carrot Whisk : This kitchen staple is a must-have Easter gift for any baker or host. Adding a playful element to the kitchen, this sturdy and durable whisk will whip up mixing batters, cream or eggs. SRP: $5.99

Wilton Purple Easter Egg Plastic Turner or Spatula with Silicone Handle: This Easter-themed spatula will handle all your spring cooking and baking needs. Safe for use on the stovetop and with non-stick cookware, this turner is shaped like an Easter egg, making spring baking projects more festive. This egg-shaped spatula is both convenient and cute! SRP: $4.99

NEW! Wilton Easter Egg Plastic Candy and Chocolate Mold, 3-Cavity : Make candy-filled Easter eggs to stuff in baskets or egg-shaped hot cocoa bombs to gift family and friends with this Easter chocolate mold. This mold makes it easy to create a variety of treats that are fun to eat! SRP: $2.99

Wilton Easter Bunny Cake Pan, 12x8x1 Inches: This bunny cake pan can't be beat! It provides an effortless way to bake and decorate a festive bunny cake for Easter get-togethers. It features non-stick steel for even heating and a quick release. SRP: $8.39

Kid-Friendly At-Home Activities:

Wilton Easter Bunny Candy Necklace Kit : Kids will get a kick out of creating their very own Easter necklace to wear, eat or share with friends. For ages 3 and up. SRP: $4.19

Wilton Pre-Baked Deluxe Spring Shapes Vanilla Cookie Decorating Kit, 26-Piece: This all-in-one spring-themed cookie kit is a fun activity the whole family can enjoy. Each set includes 12 pre-baked vanilla cookies, five ready-to-use icing colors, sprinkles, mini spring candies and five decorating bags. SRP: $11.97

Wilton seasonal products can be found at mass, grocery, specialty, and craft retailers and warehouse clubs nationwide.

