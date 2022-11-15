Wilton is Helping to ‘Bake Spirits Bright’ This Season With a New Holiday Lineup of Baking & Decorating Products

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Wilton, the leader in baking and decorating supplies, is introducing new holiday baking products to help consumers make memories this season. From festive bakeware to must-have tools and new gingerbread kits, Wilton is giving bakers of all levels everything needed to inspire fun and creativity in the kitchen this holiday season.

“Whether it’s a plate of sugar cookies, a delicious homemade pie or a jaw-dropping tiered cake, we know that baking during the holidays creates such special memories that are treasured for years to come,” said David Cole, Campaign Manager at Wilton. “Baking has a magical way of spreading joy and making the holidays a lot sweeter and our new product collection has something for every baker!”

In addition to new bakeware and seasonal decorations, Wilton is introducing festive new gingerbread kits as well as bringing back seasonal fan-favorites. The collection includes:

WILTON HOLIDAY DESSERT TOPPERS AND SPRINKLES

NEW! Wilton Gingerbread Crunch Sprinkle Mix: This delicious mix features nonpareils, jimmies, Santa hats and trees in a delicious holiday gingerbread flavor – perfect for adding crunch, flavor and texture to all your bakes!

A fun way to transform treats into adorable holiday characters, the kit includes decorations for 12 cupcakes or cookies. Wilton Mega Sprinkles, Set of Four: The Winter Sprinkles set includes a variety of blue and white shimmery mix of sprinkles, including jimmies, snowflakes, nonpareils and sparkling sugar. The Traditional Christmas Sprinkle set includes green and white sugar, nonpareils, red and white sugars and jimmies.

WILTON MUST-HAVE SEASONAL BAKEWARE

NEW! Wilton Silicone Tree Mold, 9×1.5 inches: This non-stick silicone mold is perfect for making tree-shaped treats including brownies, mini cakes or molded candies.

This non-stick cookie sheet is a must-have addition to your kitchen this holiday season. Wilton Holiday Cookie Scoop: This scoop and squeeze handle makes evenly proportioned cookies every time you bake and features a spring handle for easy release.

WILTON HOT COCOA HEADQUARTERS

NEW! Wilton Cocoa Bomb Peppermint Decorating Gifting Kit: This set has all you need to wrap and gift your cocoa bomb creations this holiday. The kit includes six bags and ties, Wilton peppermint crunch sprinkles and Wilton chocolate sprinkles and marshmallow pieces.

WILTON HOLIDAY SETS & TOOLS

Wilton Holiday Christmas Cookie Cutter Set, 18-piece: This best-selling set features classic holiday shapes, making cut-out cookies fun and easy.

FESTIVE GINGERBREAD KITS

NEW! Ready to Build Gingerbread Truck &Treehouse: Little bakers can create an adorable, edible chalet, tree and truck with this gingerbread kit! Great as a family activity, the set contains everything needed to assemble and decorate.

Wilton products are sold at Wilton.com, select warehouse clubs, mass, grocery, specialty, and craft retailers nationwide. Products from the Wilton holiday collection are currently on store shelves and individual product availability varies by retailer. To learn more about Wilton products or to find baking inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products. Wilton is passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to everyone. Learn more at www.wilton.com.