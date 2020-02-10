Wisconsin Bakers Association to host first Paczki Preview Party at the Polish Center of Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Bakers Association (WBA) will host the first Paczki Preview Party at the Polish Center of Wisconsin located at 6941 S 68th St, Franklin, WI on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

In celebration of Paczki Day (Fat Tuesday) which falls on March 5, 2019, the Paczki Preview Party will offer the early opportunity to taste paczki samples from WBA member bakeries including: Cranky Al’s, Grebe’s Bakery, Le Rêve Patisserie and Café, Neat-O’s Bake Shoppe, and Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe.

Sponsored by the Polish Center of Wisconsin and Dawn Foods, the event will not only showcase some of the best paczki but also feature live accordion music by local musician, Jimmy Locke, special guest appearances by Little Miss Polish Fest, and more.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Bakers Association