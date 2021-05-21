With This Bling, Fancy Sprinkles Drops First-Ever Wedding Collection

LOS ANGELES — FANCY SPRINKLES® is changing the way you think about wedding cake and dessert tables, transforming them into edible art. Many couples spend +45% of their annual income on their BIG DAY, so every moment should be special.

Whether it’s a wedding, engagement party, bachelorette party, or bridal shower, Lisa Stelly, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Fancy Sprinkles is here to make you lose your glitter-loving mind with this metallic-inspired collection for brides and grooms who are big on bling.

“What’s a wedding without a little bling?” said Stelly. “Your wedding day is the day you have the ultimate permission to just go for it. … when most people get married (I know I’m generalizing here) they want it to look like a fairy tale.” Why not have a blinged out dessert table that looks like it is covered in crushed diamonds?

While the collection may have a toned-down color scheme relative to the “traditional” Fancy Sprinkles MO, this collection is Fancy with a capital “F,” dripping with off-the-charts glam and shimmer so bright you’ll need sunglasses.

This over-the-top collection features six new custom curated sprinkle and sugar blends as well as several luxury embellishments such as dragee melanges, glitter shapes and iconic Prism Powder™ to glam up every cocktail bar (all edible of course).

To round out the collection, Fancy Sprinkles has created event sets designed to serve ~150 guests. They are available in three sizes and color schemes: Platinum, Gold, and Rose Gold.

“I care so much about the food at weddings. It’s really all I care about, and I’m sure I’m not alone here,” Stelly said, laughing. Grab a glass of glittery champagne and say “I DO” to Fancy Sprinkles Wedding Collection.

Fancy Sprinkles Wedding Collection includes:

Fancy Sprinkles Original Blends [4oz, 8oz, 2Lb, 5Lb]

Very Vera

Silver Bells

Always a Bridesmaid

Fancy Sugar Blends [4oz, 8oz, 2Lb, 5Lb]

Runaway Bride

Wedding Cake

Kiss the Bride

Wedding Event Kits

Tipsy Toasting Set [Available in Platinum, Gold, Rose Gold]

Sweets & Champagne Set [Available in Platinum, Gold, Rose Gold]

Big Bling Wedding Set

Find the Fancy Sprinkles Wedding Collection at fancysprinkles.com

About Fancy Sprinkles