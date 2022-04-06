Wolferman’s Bakery is Celebrating National English Muffin Day

In celebration of the brand’s favorite holiday, National English Muffin Day on April 23, Wolferman’s Bakery is providing customers with the below offerings:

Limited-Edition Bundle: This specially curated bundle includes brand favorites such as an assortment of flavorful English Muffins, Strawberry and Triple Berry Preserves, and more.

Sitewide Promotion: Wolferman's Bakery is offering 20% off sitewide from 4/14 – 4/25 (with a $69 order minimum).

Wolferman’s Bakery is a proud purveyor of baked goods and other specialty foods for over 100 years. Some fun and delicious facts about the brand, best known for its super-thick English Muffins include: