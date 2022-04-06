Wolferman’s Bakery is Celebrating National English Muffin Day

In celebration of the brand’s favorite holiday, National English Muffin Day on April 23, Wolferman’s Bakery is providing customers with the below offerings:
- Limited-Edition Bundle: This specially curated bundle includes brand favorites such as an assortment of flavorful English Muffins, Strawberry and Triple Berry Preserves, and more.
- Sitewide Promotion: Wolferman’s Bakery is offering 20% off sitewide from 4/14 – 4/25 (with a $69 order minimum).
Wolferman’s Bakery is a proud purveyor of baked goods and other specialty foods for over 100 years. Some fun and delicious facts about the brand, best known for its super-thick English Muffins include:
- Wolferman’s Bakery has been baking for 110+ years and some of the recipes are decades-old proprietary formulas.
- In fact, the size origin of the Super Thick English Muffins is unique because it was kept the same shape and size as when it was originally baked in a tuna can.
- The brand has 200+ delectable offerings – including breads, coffee cakes, cookies, waffles, and more.
- Wolferman’s Bakery ships approximately 3.7 million sleeves of English Muffins a year – that’s about 14.8 million individual English Muffins.
- The brand offers three different English Muffin types (mini, traditional, super thick) in 12 flavors, including: 1910 Original, Pumpkin Spice, Cranberry Citrus, Cinnamon Raisin, San Francisco-Style Sourdough, Apple Cinnamon, Cornmeal, Cheddar Cheese, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and more.