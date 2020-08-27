Woman-owned Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop Dominates Baked Goods -Bakery Desserts Category of 2020 sofi Awards

New York, New York – The Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop takes home two sofi™ 2020 Awards, a Bronze award for its Elvis Cookie Pie and a Silver Award for its Monster Cookie Pie. The Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2020 sofi™ Awards is a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.

Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop’s specialty Cookie Pies stood out against over 2,000 entries across 39 categories beating specialty bake shops and household names alike. Products are judged across a number of different elements including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings are done blind and for the first time in its history, sofi™ judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center following strict safety guidelines.

The Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop has been a Brooklyn staple since 2014, when Susan Palmer brought her love of baking (and her two straight wins at the Brooklyn Cookie Takedown) to a hungry public throughout New York City. She now shares her gifts nationwide through her online shop, which rushes treats across the country in as little as one day.

Sliced like a home-baked pie, enjoyed like a traditional cookie and best paired with milk or ice cream, a Cookie Pie is a small-batched delectable that has been a crowd favorite since 2014. The Bronze sofi™ awarded Elvis Presley Cookie Pie is homage to the King’s famous peanut butter and banana sandwich. This speciality Cookie Pie is vegan-friendly and filled with organic bananas, peanut butter and chocolate chips. The Silver sofi™ awarded Monster Cookie Pie is loaded with locally sourced peanut butter, oats, chocolate chips and all-natural candy coated chocolates on top.

“The perfect cookie doesn’t rely on loads of fancy ingredients or preservatives,” Palmer notes. “It’s all about care and technique. From the start, the Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop has dedicated itself to the marriage of wholesome, natural ingredients and painstaking craftsmanship. That approach has helped us grow a nationally recognized brand from right here in our Sunset Park kitchens.” Says Susan Palmer.

Both award-winning Cookie Pies and the entire Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop collection are available nationwide on the littleredkitchenbakeshop.com website. Make sure to stay up to date on new flavor releases, holiday sales and all things cookies by following The Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop

The Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop was created by Susan Palmer in 2014, a native New Yorker who always had a passion for baking. Since she was a small child, you could find her side by side with her mom in the kitchen baking. . . you guessed it cookies! Soon enough Susan moved on from back of the chocolate chip cookie bag recipes to her own creations and eventually winning the Brooklyn Cookie Takedown in 2011 and 2012. Spurred by her love of baking and the quest to find the perfect chocolate chip cookie this shop was born.

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading advocate for the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With over 4,000 member companies, SFA helps its members by providing information, research, educational events, and celebrating the industry through its awards programs. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com.