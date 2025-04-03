Wonder Expands Iconic Brand With New Line of Sweet Treats

Over 100-Year-Old Brand Introduces a Deliciously Nostalgic Take on Classic Treats

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Wonder®, a household name for over a century, is making a sweet splash in the snack world with the launch of its first line of snack cakes. This exciting expansion marks a new chapter for the beloved brand, offering consumers a fresh take on classic indulgences with the same soft, fluffy texture and delicious taste they’ve come to expect from Wonder.

“For generations, Wonder bread has been a staple in American households, bringing families together over meals and memories,” said Ashley Hornsby, director of brand management. “With the launch of our new treats, we’re excited to bring that same sense of nostalgia and joy to a new category, giving consumers a delicious way to enjoy Wonder beyond the bread aisle.”

The new line of treats features a variety of crowd-pleasing favorites perfect for lunchboxes, afternoon pick me-ups, and sweet cravings:

Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes – an irresistible treat that brings a sweet moment to any occasion, featuring moist chocolate cake and crème filling topped with smooth icing and sprinkles reminiscent of the iconic Wonder balloons

– celebrate every day with these delicious crème-filled confetti cakes covered in a sweet colorful icing Glazed Honey Buns – a soft, cinnamon-filled bun coated in a sweet glaze for the perfect balance of flavor and melt-in your mouth goodness

– crafted with a swirl of cinnamon and topped with a sweet icing, these honey buns are perfect for breakfast or a satisfying treat anytime Powdered Mini Donuts – soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a sweet, powdered sugar coating for a deliciously light and classic treat

– soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a rich, smooth frosted topping for the perfect balance of sweetness and indulgence Crunch Donuts – soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a delicious crunch topping

– golden pastry swirled with sweet cinnamon and pecans and finished with a light glaze Cinnamon Rolls – made with real cinnamon, topped with a glazed icing and baked to perfection

– deliciously flavored donuts in the shape of a stick, perfect for dunking into coffee or milk Peanut Butter Wafers – this mouthwatering treat features layers of peanut butter filled crispy wafers enrobed in a delicious chocolate flavored coating

The new treats from Wonder feature fresh packaging with a sleek yet playful design, ensuring they stand out on shelves while staying true to the brand’s classic identity.

Available now at select grocery stores nationwide, this line of sweet treats brings a new way to enjoy the classic taste of Wonder.

About Wonder Bread:

Founded in 1921 in Indianapolis, Wonder Bread is named for the feeling that founder Elmer Cline experienced when watching a hot air balloon race. A century later, the brand is credited with the popularization of sliced bread and remains an iconic brand at barbeques, on store shelves, at picnics, and in lunchboxes across the nation. Learn more at www.wonderbread.com.