Workforce Study from ABA, ASB, and IDDBA Highlights Opportunities for Talent Development in Commercial Baking

Indianapolis, IN – In response to the ongoing and intensifying workforce shortage in the U.S. commercial baking industry, the American Bakers Association (ABA), the American Society of Baking (ASB), and the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) have released a comprehensive new study, Future-Proofing U.S. Commercial Baking: Workforce Challenges and Solutions.

Commissioned by the three industry organizations and conducted by Cypress Research Associates, LLC, the 2025 study provides an in-depth analysis of workforce skills gaps, business impact, and effective strategies companies are using to recruit, train, and retain skilled talent. Focused on hourly production roles including loaders/shippers, drivers, machine operators, maintenance and engineering specialists, and salaried positions including R&D, quality control/assurance, and supply chain professionals, the study offers targeted insights into the workforce challenges and best practices driving the greatest impact for bakery operations.

This new research builds upon a 2016 benchmark study, providing nine years of comparative insights into how workforce dynamics have shifted and opportunities for sustainable talent growth.

“The talent challenge isn’t new, but the findings from this study give us new clarity,” said Eric Dell, President and CEO of the American Bakers Association. “By collaborating with our industry partners, we’ve produced a resource that offers baking businesses actionable insights on workforce retention and recruitment, focused on securing commercial baking’s role as a destination workplace for current and future talent.”

“This study reinforces what we hear from commercial baking professionals every day – the workforce challenge is both urgent and evolving,” said Kristen L. Spriggs, Executive Director of the American Society of Baking. “By joining forces across partner organizations, we’re equipping the baking industry with more than just data – we’re providing direction. ASB is proud to help chart a shared roadmap that empowers employers to rethink how they recruit, train, and retain top-tier talent.”

“This collaboration provides the ability to address workforce trends and challenges impacting bakers, manufacturers, and retail today to create and sustain future growth opportunities,” said Heather Prach IDDBA Vice-President of Education and Industry Relations. Prach added this collaboration is what she hopes is the first of many as all three associations continue to serve the industry.

How to Learn More

Key findings from Future-Proofing U.S. Commercial Baking: Workforce Challenges and Solutions will be presented during a live webinar on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EST. Registration is available here.

Following the webinar, the full report will be made available to members of ABA, ASB, and IDDBA.

About the American Bakers Association (ABA):

The American Bakers Association is the largest and most established trade association representing the commercial baking industry in the U.S. With more than 370 member companies and over 1,200 commercial baking facilities, ABA provides advocacy, industry research, workforce development programs, and premier networking events. Since 1897, ABA has been the voice of baking, committed to growing the industry and positioning it as a destination workplace.

About the American Society of Baking (ASB):

The American Society of Baking is a community of commercial baking professionals striving for the advancement of our field. Through continuing education, networking opportunities, and professional development, we facilitate the growth of our industry one member at a time. Our beloved industry employs 330,000 hard-working professionals at over 600 commercial baking plants. That’s why we make it our mission to improve the professional lives of our fellow members.

About the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA):

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information, contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

About Cypress Research Associates, LLC:

In its 23rd year, Cypress Research translates insights into actionable strategies for food manufacturers and the supply chain organizations that support them, conducting quantitative and qualitative research with a focus on trends that drive industries, and benchmarking brand, customer and employee experiences with businesses.