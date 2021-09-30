Worldwide Pastries Industry to 2026 – Rising Demand for Freshly Baked Pastries is Driving Growth

Globally, consumers are turning to bakery products that offer functional benefits and suit the specific dietary needs of consumers, such as gluten-free, kosher, organic, and natural ingredients and use of flour, such as rice flour and chia flour, other than wheat flour. Also, consumers are looking for food products that deliver them instant nutrition, and are willing to pay more for such products, thereby, allowing a substantial amount of innovation in the respective product category. Hence, the rising demand for freshly baked pastries can be considered as an opportunity in this market, along with an increase in online sales and new product launches.

Increasing Consumption of Pastries in Middle-East

The consumption of pastries in the developing market such as Asia-Pacific is based on certain factors, like an increase in the consumption of snack and convenience food. Moreover, there is a growing demand in the decorated pastry cake segment. This consumer shift is due to the rise in disposable income and preference for innovative products. Asia-Pacific is becoming a key market, as rising disposable income, urbanization, and the demand for western-style diets are supporting the growth in sales of baked goods and pastries in particular. China is set to become one of the largest baked goods market globally by 2022, with pastries being one of the most popular segment. Owing to this factor, the Asia-Pacific pastry market is expected to witness a potential increase in sales growth during the forecast period.

