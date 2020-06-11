Yeast is Still in Short Supply, Even for Professional Bakers

Many of the items that got swept off the shelves at the beginning of the stay-at-home orders have slowly returned — toilet paper was quickly back in stock, flour soon returned, and United Supermarkets even had unbleached flour for sale this weekend.

But most stores still don’t have active or instant dry yeast available – the still-lingering consequence of a rush on yeast and other baking supplies in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring.

A lack of yeast may not be too big a deal for regular consumers, but some of Lubbock’s bakeries are having a difficult time, and they need it.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal