Yeast Production Facility in Calgary Rising to COVID-19 Challenge

Alanna Smith, Calgary Herald Bakery April 10, 2020

A local yeast plant has risen to the occasion to meet a spike in demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With yeast at the heart of the bread-making process and loaves flying off the shelves, Calgary’s AB Mauri factory in the city’s southeast has operated at 25 per cent over capacity to bring its product to stores across North America.

Plant manager Gerald Ripley said the initial spike in demand took place mid-March and is only now starting to return to normal.

