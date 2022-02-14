You Can Have Martha Stewart’s Favorite Pastries Delivered to Your Door

Mike Pomranz, Yahoo Bakery February 14, 2022

Martha Stewart is a top-tier TV personality, but where she has truly excelled is as a brand. In the past couple of years alone, she’s launched a wine with 19 Crimes, announced a restaurant in Las Vegas, released a line of CBD products, and created a line of frozen foods.

Not enough Martha for you? Also, do you not feel like leaving the house to buy any of the above? Martha’s got you covered. This week, she’s announced another new partnership with the upmarket national delivery service Goldbelly that will bring an exclusive selection of her culinary creations right to your door.

Available now on a dedicated Martha Stewart section of Goldbelly’s site are 12 different options which, on launch at least, focus on baked goods. “I’m thrilled to partner with Goldbelly to bring my favorite baked cookies and pastries to their loyal customers,” Stewart stated. “Thoughtfully packaged in my signature Martha blue, these cookies are baked using some of my life-long favorite recipes and they make the perfect gifts for your loved ones or for yourself.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo

