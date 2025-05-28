Zaro’s Family Bakery Brings Back Challah Hamburger Buns & Challah Hot Dog Rolls to Elevate Grilling Season This Summer

New York, NY – For almost 100 years, Zaro’s Family Bakery has been handcrafting time-honored baked goods, earning its place as a beloved New York institution. Now, just in time for grilling season, Zaro’s is bringing back two fan favorites: Challah Hamburger Buns and Challah Hot Dog Rolls – bringing the fluffy, rich, butteriness of challah bread to elevate summer cookouts, picnics, and backyard gatherings everywhere.

Made with the same dedication and handmade family recipes that define Zaro’s, these soft, golden challah buns and rolls take grilling favorites to the next level. Designed for spring and summer entertaining, these challah buns and rolls are as versatile as they are delicious. Whether it’s a juicy burger, gourmet slider, or perfectly grilled sausage, their slightly sweet, pillowy texture enhances every bite. From backyard BBQs and rooftop cookouts to family picnics, Zaro’s ensures that every meal is infused with quality and tradition.

“Our line of challah buns and rolls is about more than just incredible bread–it’s about sharing tradition in a fresh way,” said Michael Zaro, fourth-generation co-owner of Zaro’s Family Bakery. “Hand-braided challah has always been at the heart of our bakery, and now, we’re bringing that same warmth and craftsmanship to summer barbecues and casual gatherings everywhere.”

Now available at Zaro’s Family Bakery locations, Instacart and Doordash, Pete’s Fresh Market, Gristedes, D’Agostino’s, Associated Supermarkets (ASG), and other fine independent retailers across the country. The Challah Hamburger Buns and Challah Sausage Rolls are ready to elevate your grilling season. Because when it comes to great food, great bread makes all the difference.

About Zaro’s Family Bakery

Since 1927, Zaro’s Family Bakery has been part of New York’s heartbeat, bringing people together with handmade baked goods that feel like home. As a fourth-generation, family-owned bakery, Zaro’s crafts each challah, rugelach, and cake with care, blending nearly a century of tradition with the warmth of family. With locations across the New York metro and a growing national presence, Zaro’s continues to make life sweeter, one bite at a time.