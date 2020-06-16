Zeppole Bakery Regains Stride After Coronavirus Shutdown

Brent Hunsaker, Idaho News Bakery June 16, 2020

BOISE, Idaho — Zeppole Baking Co. has been a Treasure Valley fixture for 26 years. You can still find their sourdough rounds, dinner rolls, banana bread, and more in local grocery stores and restaurants.

They baked on through the coronavirus shutdown. Still, it was rough. They had to lay off a third of their staff. Many of their wholesale customers were closed. Owner Charles Alpers said, “Our downtown cafe was hit especially hard. It was down 77% in business.”

Grocery stores were about the only segment of their business that kept them going. Alison Alpers told CBS2 News, “I remember when it seemed like we couldn’t sell enough.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Idaho News

