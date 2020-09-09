Zingerman’s Bakehouse Offers Virtual Baking Classes

After 15 years of teaching, Zingerman’s BAKE! is now bringing our beloved in-person classes to the virtual world. Join us for live, virtual classes that feature great teaching in an approachable style. Learn Zingerman’s Bakehouse famous recipes from our professional instructors.

Enjoy baking in the comfort of your own kitchen and let us help you be successful with your ingredients and equipment. Our virtual classes feature the same small groups and personalized attention that we’re known for, but online rather than in-person. As an added bonus, you can make baking friends with fellow food enthusiasts from all over the world.

