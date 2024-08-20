$1.5 Million in Grant Funding Available to Dairy Processors

Pacific Coast Coalition opens grants, round 5 to support dairy processors – applications due September 30, 2024

TRACY, Calif. — The California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC) shared that the Pacific Coast Coalition (PCC) has launched its fifth round of industry grant funding. Designed to support and enhance the efforts of California’s dairy processors and others in the western region, the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative grants, which are available for application at dairypcc.net, aim to foster innovation, sustainability, and growth within the dairy industry. A total of $1.5 million is being made available during this round, which opens for applications August 1st.

California dairy processors are encouraged to apply for these grants, which offer financial assistance for projects that promote technological advancements, increase capacity and innovation, and enhance product quality. The PCC is committed to empowering local and regional processors to achieve their goals and continue to lead the nation in dairy production.

Applicants can find detailed information about the grant program, including eligibility criteria and application guidelines, at https://www.dairypcc.net/grant-applications/. Eligible projects are those that modernize, specialize, expand, investigate and/or market the use of regionally produced milk to higher-value products, including projects to improve or add value chain and commodity innovation and/or facility process updates for dairy processors and to improve or add dairy product development, packaging, and marketing.

The PCC encourages all eligible processors, in particular first-time applicants, to take advantage of this valuable opportunity to advance their operations and contribute to the industry’s growth. For further information, please visit the Pacific Coast Coalition website or contact dairypacificcoast@mail.fresnostate.edu.

About the California Dairy Innovation Center

The California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC) coordinates pre-competitive research and educational training in collaboration with industry, check-off programs, and research/academic institutions in support of a common set of innovation and productivity goals. The CDIC is guided by a Steering Committee that includes California Dairies Inc., California Dairy Research Foundation, California Milk Advisory Board, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Dairy Management Inc., Fresno State University, Hilmar Cheese, Leprino Foods, and UC Davis. Additional information is available at CDIC.net.