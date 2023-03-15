$13 Million in Grants for Dairy Processing

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) is working to build resilience and capacity in the region’s dairy supply chain. One critical aspect of this work is investing in regional processing. To that end, NE-DBIC has two dairy processing grants that are open now:

Existing Dairy Processor Expansion Grant



$12 million in funding is available to help processing facilities located in the Northeast expand utilization of regionally sourced milk, with a focus on acquiring specialized equipment needed to increase processing capacity through volume expansion and existing product line expansion. Open to dairy processors in the Northeast, there are three tiers of funding available to accommodate processors of all scales.

