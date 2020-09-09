2019 Dairy Products Utilization and Production Trends Publication Now Available

ELMHURST, IL – American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) has recently released for purchase the results of its annual “Dairy Products Utilization and Production Trends” survey.

“Understanding the global market for dairy ingredients – the production and utilization trends as well as changing export numbers is crucial for developing a successful marketing strategy to increase the world-wide use of these nutritious and functional products,” states Steve Griffin, ADPI Director of Finance and Administration and editor of the publication.

Each year, ADPI collects market data from its members and other dairy industry participants on ways in which the milk-based and whey-based dairy ingredients they distribute are utilized. The “2019 Dairy Products Utilization and Production Trends” publication is a full-color tool that contains the only industry-wide data collected on the commercial uses of dry and condensed milks, whey products and lactose ingredients.

“It is a privilege to produce this valuable industry publication. This publication includes commercial utilization data as well as an abundance of information about dry dairy ingredients including: 2019 production figures, export volumes, and other key industry statistics,” says Steve Griffin. “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to assemble materials and report their information to create this unique compilation of dry dairy ingredient trends.”

A quick look at the data this publication has to offer can be obtained by accessing the “2019 Dairy Products Utilization and Production Trends” table of contents here.

The “2019 Dairy Products Utilization and Production Trends” is available in an easily downloadable PDF format via email. The publication can be purchased online by clicking here. (Member price is $30; Non-member price is $120).

All ADPI members and survey participants receive one complimentary PDF version of the “2019 Dairy Products Utilization and Production Trends.”

“Unleashing the Power of Dairy Ingredients”

ADPI, The American Dairy Products Institute is the leading national trade association representing manufacturers and marketers of dairy-based ingredients. ADPI’s sole mission is to increase the worldwide use of dairy ingredients by marshaling the technical, manufacturing, and marketing resources of its members and others. For more information, visit our website at www.adpi.org