2022 American Dairy Association North East Annual Report Available Online

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East’s 2022 annual report – Selling More Dairy – Reputation through Relationships – is now available online here, or can be found by clicking on “Annual Reports” under the “About Us” section of AmericanDairy.com, or by scanning the QR code below.

“Building relationships are long-term investments in dairy checkoff, and this annual report is real reflection of that,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “By maximizing dairy’s opportunities through our relationships and partnerships in retail, schools, consumer outreach, and all across the supply chain, we continue to grow trust and sales in the safe, nutritious product the nearly 9,000 dairy farmers are producing in our region.”

Included in the report are messages from Chrisman and the 2022 dairy farmer president of ADA North East, Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, N.Y., and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program chair Jeff Raney of Adamsville, Pa.

The report also details the association’s programs related to retail, youth educational programs in schools, consumer education and media outreach, farmer advocacy, hunger relief collaborations, environmental partnerships, dairy ambassador and princess programs, and national partnerships.

“Look for the testimonials from many of our partners throughout the report, that show our relationships are as valuable to them as they are to us,” added Chrisman.

Financial records are also included to outline the income and expenses of dairy farmer checkoff investments.

