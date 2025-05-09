2025 ADPI/ABI Annual Conference Sparks Inspiration as Industry Leaders Tackle Challenges 

ELMHURST, IL – Energy filled the air at the 2025 ADPI/ABI Annual Conference, an exciting showcase of collaboration as over 1,000 dynamic professionals gathered from 30+ countries, representing over 400 organizations in the dairy ingredient industry! Taking place in Chicago, this premier event, renowned as “Where The Dairy Industry Does Business,” was a remarkable opportunity for networking, learning, and sharing opportunities, challenges, and the latest advancements in the industry.

Organized by the American Dairy Products Institute® and co-hosted with the American Butter Institute, this year’s meeting featured opening sessions sparking inspiration as industry leaders tackled challenges head-on and seized new opportunities, all aimed at propelling the industry forward in an exciting way! The afternoon program highlighted concurrent technical and commercial session tracks with deep dive sessions, panel discussions, and innovative content. Additionally, over 30 industry-related exhibitors actively showcased their insights, technology, and opportunities to conference attendees, empowering the industry’s growth.

ADPI recognized contributions to the dairy products industry by presenting Dan LaMarche, a long-time board member and recently retired President of Global Ingredients at Agropur, with the 2025 C. Earl Gray Award of Merit.

Dairy Foods and ADPI recognized Select Custom Solutions Southwest with the 2025 Breakthrough Award for Ingredient Innovation for its ImmuniGen supplement, a product designed to support immune defense, gut lining integrity, and nutrient absorption, making it a powerful ally for overall wellness and performance.

Additionally, five recipients of the ADPI Scholarship Program were also announced with the presentation of the Phillip Tong Education Scholarships to Hayley Daubert from South Dakota State University; Elisabeth Thomas from Penn State University and the Jim Page Memorial Scholarships to Andrea Maccabee from Purdue University, Allison Gabel from SUNY-Cobleskill, and Mariana Fernández from the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico.

ADPI and ABI would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our generous conference sponsors for their incredible support in making this event a success. We truly appreciate their contributions. Please mark your calendars for the 2026 Annual Conference, which promises to be another great gathering in Chicago from April 26 to 28, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

