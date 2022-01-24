$3.8M Deal Gets Great Lakes Cheese Co. One Step Closer to New Cattaraugus County Plant

Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. now owns the 224 acres needed for its Cattaraugus County production plant.

The cheese manufacturer, based in Hiram, Ohio, paid $3.825 million for land on Route 16 for the 486,000-square-foot plant, according to documents filed in the Cattaraugus County Clerk’s office. The property traverses both the Towns of Farmsville and Franklinville. The land was made up of six parcels, five of which were in Farmersville and the other in Franklinville.

The land was owned by developer Kody Sprague and Schwab Land Holdings LLC. Sprague was paid $475,000 for the 35 acres he owned, and Schwab Land Holdings was paid $3.35 million for 189 acres, according to the documents.

