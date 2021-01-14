58th New York Dairy Princess Coronation Set

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The 58th annual New York State Dairy Princess Coronation is set for Tuesday, February 16, at 6 p.m. The pageant will be broadcast virtually on American Dairy Association North East social media channels.

“While we can’t gather in person to support our young dairy advocates this year, we encourage all dairy enthusiasts to join us virtually,” said American Dairy Association North East CEO Rick Naczi. “We’ll celebrate the creative ways they adapted in this unprecedented year to reach thousands of consumers through school programs, retail visits and milk distributions.”

American Dairy Association North East will provide a dairy checkoff update video to show how its programs are increasing demand and sales of milk and other dairy products, while building trust among the consumers.

For more information, contact Dawn Houppert at [email protected] or at 315.472.9143.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.