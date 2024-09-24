A.1. Enters the Dairy Aisle with Bold New Innovation: Steakhouse Butter

For the first time in more than five years, A.1. expands beyond the sauce bottle, blending its signature tangy flavor with creamy butter to bring steak-house quality flavor to any dish

CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH — This fall, A.1., the brand known for its iconic steak sauce, is going beyond the condiment aisle with the debut of A.1. Steakhouse Butter. Marking the brand’s first innovation outside the sauce bottle in more than five years, A.1. Steakhouse Butter provides the perfect combination of delicious authentic steakhouse-inspired flavors and a buttery, creamy texture elevating grill enthusiasts’ favorite meals.

From cowboy butter to garlic butter, millions of food enthusiasts are crafting viral butter-based recipes to give their steaks the five star treatment. Inspired by this growing trend, A.1. Steakhouse Butter meets the growing consumer demand for restaurant-quality flavors at home. Infused with fresh herbs and the signature tang of A.1. Steak Sauce, A.1. Steakhouse Butter offers foodies the bold flavor they crave in a convenient, easy-to-use format – no recipe needed.

“From sauces to butter, we know our fans are constantly seeking new ways to recreate the steakhouse experience at home,” said Holland Robinson, Brand Manager, A.1. “An iconic accompaniment to red meat since 1824, A.1. knows steak. By blending time-honored tradition with modern culinary trends, the new Steakhouse Butter is the perfect partner to the grill, delivering a bold, buttery and savory complement to any meal.”

Building on the brand’s rich history of developing high quality products, A.1. Steakhouse Butter is the first offering of its kind from a mainstream sauce brand and provides meat lovers a convenient way to enhance the flavor of steak and beyond. Whether enjoyed on steak, spread on pork chops, or melted over a burger, A.1. Steakhouse Butter adds a rich, tangy burst of flavor with a smooth, buttery texture. Even classic side dishes like mashed potatoes and corn on the cob reach new heights with this new addition.

Beyond home cooking, foodies in New York City can experience A.1. Steakhouse Butter firsthand paired with award winning whiskeys at the New York City Food and Wine Festival Steak & Whiskey event, hosted by Food Network star Robert Irvine, on October 19. Visit https://nycwff.org/ for tickets and more details.

A.1. Steakhouse Butter is available online and coming soon to retailers nationwide in 3.5oz tubs for $4.99. To learn more about A.1. Steakhouse Butter, crafted in collaboration with Epicurean Butter visit www.epicureanbutter.com/products/a1-steakhouse-butter and to keep up with all things A.1. follow @a1originalsauce on Instagram or visit https://www.kraftheinz.com/a1.

