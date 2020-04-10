A Message From American Dairy Association North East Dairy Farmer Chairman Rich Byma, Sussex, New Jersey

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – These are unprecedented times in the dairy industry and not something I ever thought I’d see in my lifetime. Even though we had to dispose of milk last week, I’m thankful that we’re shipping again this week and am grateful to the businesses that are still processing and distributing our product.

It’s not in our nature as farmers to be patient – especially when we can’t predict what will happen. I am hopeful that things will start to level out and our milk markets will be able to get milk and dairy products to the families whose lives have also changed so dramatically.

Our dairy checkoff staff has been working hard to help keep dairy accessible and available for those families. Our retail team has been helping stock store shelves with more than 60,000 units of dairy products. Our youth programs team is helping get meals with dairy to out-of-school students, and our communications team is providing online dairy educational resources for students studying at home.

We are all part of the world’s network and we all need each other to keep it functioning. Thank you to my fellow farmers, truck drivers, retail and restaurant employees, and all the others who have a hand in making food available. Many thanks also to the all dedicated healthcare workers – we continue to pray for your safety.

For those who can, please stay home. For those who continue to work, please be safe. And remember to support your local businesses as much as possible.

###

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.