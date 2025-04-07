A New Era of Juice is Here: Introducing Creamy Refreshers from Califia Farms

Califia’s All-New Delicious, Dairy-free Coconut and Fruit Beverages Taste Like a Vacation in Every Sip

LOS ANGELES — Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, is turning on vacation mode with the launch of an all-new product line, Califia Farms Creamy Refreshers. Made with nearly 60% less sugar than leading fruit juice beverages*, these new delights bring fans back to Califia’s fruity roots that began 15 years ago. Available in four refreshing flavors like Strawberry Creme and Key Lime Colada, each Refresher combines coconut cream with real juice to provide natural nourishment and Califia’s signature irresistible goodness.

“Over the last 15 years, Califia Farms has loved experimenting with the endless possibilities of plants. Creamy Refreshers is a perfect example of how that innovation unlocked something new, delicious, and fresh,” said Suzanne Ginestro, CMO, Califia Farms. “Today’s consumer embraces mindful indulgences and we’re proud to bring a new little sweet treat to retail shelves.”

Crafted with simple, plant-based ingredients, all four Refreshers have less sugar than leading competitors, are soy-free, gluten-free and have just the right amount of sweetness. Enjoyed best over ice, flavors include:

Strawberry Creme Refresher: Blends real strawberry juice with coconut cream for a smooth and refreshing delight at any time of day. 9g of sugar per serving.

Blends real strawberry juice with coconut cream for a smooth and refreshing delight at any time of day. 9g of sugar per serving. Key Lime Colada Refresher: A bright, refreshing blend of real key lime juice with smooth coconut cream for a satisfyingly creamy taste. 8g of sugar per serving.

A bright, refreshing blend of real key lime juice with smooth coconut cream for a satisfyingly creamy taste. 8g of sugar per serving. Piña Colada Refresher: Indulge in the classic and refreshing combination of real pineapple juice with coconut cream for a tropical, plant-based treat. 9g of sugar per serving.

Indulge in the classic and refreshing combination of real pineapple juice with coconut cream for a tropical, plant-based treat. 9g of sugar per serving. Orange Creme Refresher: A sweet, citrusy blend of real orange juice and smooth coconut cream for a perfectly balanced and nostalgic treat. 10g of sugar per serving.

Refreshers first appeared at Expo West and have a MSRP of $5.99 and are available nationwide at Albertsons, Target, and Kroger. Creamy Refreshers will also appear at The 818 Outpost on Friday during Weekend 1 of Coachella, hosted by 818 Tequila, the award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner.

The U.S. juice market is expected to reach 3.35B this year1 with 57% of consumers purchasing juices in the past year, and nearly two-thirds drinking juice weekly.2 Gen Z and millennials purchase the most juice, as evidenced by the cascades of social media moments showing influencers’ fun beverages treats throughout the day. Additionally, as juice consumption rises, so do concerns around ingredients. In fact, sugar reduction claims are the most popular benefit among non-alcoholic beverage launches.3

With the addition of Creamy Refreshers, Califia’s diverse product portfolio now ranges from Almond-, Oat- and Coconutmilk, to Barista options tailored for cafes and coffee lovers, to coffees and creamers that meeting demand for those who are their own barista at home.

To learn more about Califia’s journey to create irresistibly good plant-based options, follow along on social at @califiafarms and online at www.califiafarms.com.

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-uh-FEE-ahh” like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based options. The brand’s wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, teas, and juices and are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Driven by shifting consumer demands for clean and sustainable products, Califia introduced hugely successful organic options with simple ingredients in 2023. The company continues to reduce its footprint, contributes to resilient agriculture and accelerates the circular economy, through actions like converting to 100% recycled plastic in all its bottles and working with almond growers to plant organic crops. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

* Compare 8-10g of sugar per serving in Califia Farms Creamy Refreshers vs. an average of 24g sugar per serving in leading fruit juice beverages.

