A Tradition Returns to Capitol Hill: IDFA Announces 38th Annual Capitol Hill Ice Cream Party on June 22nd

WASHINGTON —The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today announced the return of the annual Capitol Hill Ice Cream Party to the National Mall on June 22, 2022. The Ice Cream Party has been an essential summertime event for members of Congress, their families, Capitol Hill staff and many other special guests since it began in 1983. However, IDFA did not hold the event in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

The celebration on the National Mall just outside the U.S. Capitol Building is one of Washington’s most anticipated for professionals working in food and agriculture, bringing together thousands of guests, including members of Congress and officials from the executive branch, in a fun event showcasing America’s favorite frozen treat. Because IDFA and the U.S. dairy industry are committed to a more sustainable future, this year’s event will offer bowls, cups, spoons and napkins made from post-consumer recycled materials, and recycling bins will be made available by IDFA for recycling waste from the event.

“The return of the IDFA Ice Cream Party is the biggest scoop on Capitol Hill in years,” said IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes, D.V.M. “We always say ice cream is as bipartisan as you can get. The IDFA Ice Cream Party is our way of showing appreciation on behalf of America’s dairy producers and dairy foods makers to public servants, members of Congress and all the individuals working in Congress and in our federal agencies. Come out to the National Mall on June 22nd to enjoy some free ice cream.”

The 38th Annual IDFA Capitol Hill Ice Cream Party will take place at Union Square Park on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, June 22 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The park is located west of the Capitol in the area encompassing the Capitol Reflecting Pool and the Grant Memorial.

IDFA Ice Cream Stats:

In 2021, ice cream makers in the U.S. churned out more than 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream.

The average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year, or about 4 gallons.

Fortune Business Insights estimates the global ice cream market will reach $97.85 billion in 2027, up from $71.52 billion in 2021—a 37% jump in less than a decade due to the world’s craving for ice cream.

U.S. ice cream makers contribute $13.1 billion to the U.S. economy and support 28,800 dairy industry jobs, according to IDFA’s Dairy Delivers economic impact report.

The majority of U.S. ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturers have been in business for more than 50 years, and many are still family-owned businesses.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. In the proclamation, President Reagan called for all people of the United States to observe these events with “appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

Thomas Jefferson is credited as the first American to write down an ice cream recipe.

IDFA partnered with Research America in 2019 to study U.S. ice cream data and trends.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans rank vanilla as their favorite ice cream flavor. America’s top 10 favorite ice cream flavors:

Vanilla

Chocolate

Cookies N’ Cream

Mint Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Buttered Pecan

Cookie Dough

Strawberry

Moose Tracks

Neapolitan

America’s favorite novelty products are: Sandwiches Mini cups Sticks or pops Cones Bars

Most ice cream is made March through July. July is the busiest production month for ice cream makers.

More information about ice cream is available on IDFA’s website: www.idfa.org/news-views/media-kits/ice-cream.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.3 million jobs that generate $41.6 billion in direct wages and $753 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.