Activia Launches New “A to Z” Campaign with Some Words for Gen Z and Millennials about the Importance of Gut Health

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Today, Activia, the probiotic pioneer, is launching a new ad campaign titled “A to Z,” to continue building upon the brand’s evolution as a modern gut health innovator. The campaign speaks directly to Gen Z and Millennials about the importance of your gut, and highlights all the ways it can affect how we feel, physically and emotionally. From feeling Active to Zealous, the new spots remind consumers that “it all starts in the gut.”

Based on the “Alphabet” of feelings and emotions, from A to Z, the campaign features a catchy song that raises awareness of the importance of taking care of your gut starting with Activia, containing billions of live and active probiotics. The alphabet serves as an analogy to the all-encompassing nature of your gut. With the number of Google searches for “gut health” rising by over 400% between 2015 and 2020 (according to Google Trends), it’s apparent that consumer interest in taking care of digestive health and holistic wellness continues to grow.

“Consumers know and love Activia as one of the original brands to bring probiotics to the mainstream,'” said Sonika Patel, Vice President of Marketing, Danone North America. “Our goal is to connect with a younger audience and illuminate how the gut is the starting place for so much about how we feel. Bright, fun and musical, our new direction calls attention to how much of your daily life is affected by your gut.”

The ad campaign stars a representative and diverse group of women; the four spots celebrate all the feelings and moments — big, small and everything in between — that start in your gut. (Spoiler: it pretty much affects it all!)

As part of the campaign, Activia is also re-launching its “Gut Health Challenge” initiative, designed to invite newbies into the family by encouraging them to try Activia twice a day for two weeks. Adding Activia into one’s daily routine with its billions of probiotics may help support their gut health.*1,2

Built on decades of science and innovation as one of the first major brands to bring probiotics to the mainstream in American dairy aisles, Activia has always known that gut health is cool. Activia has continued to bring more ways to get probiotics into your daily routine — from launching Activia Probiotic Dailies (The Best New Product Awards 2018 & Top Yogurt Innovation in 2018**) and Activia Dairy-Free (World Dairy Innovation Awards 2020 Finalist) to Activia Probiotic Smoothies (Health Magazine Best Healthy Snack 2019, World Dairy Innovation Awards 2020 Winner).

“At Activia, we have spent the past 20 years pioneering probiotic research, and we are so excited to see the brand’s evolution as a leader in the space,” said Sonika Patel, Vice President of Marketing, Danone North America. “This is just the beginning. Because you rely on your gut every minute of every day (from nerves before a big meeting to the butterflies before you go on a first date), we want to equip consumers with the best options to help support their gut health.”

In the coming weeks, Activia plans to announce fresh collaborations that continue to explore the connection with whole-self wellness, soul, mind, body, and gut health.

To view the ad, visit here.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

*Activia may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort when consumed twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Minor digestive discomfort includes bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and rumbling.

**Activia Dailies achieved highest dollar sales and highest dollar velocity for 2018 yogurt launches (Source: MULO: IRI L52W Week Ending 11-18-18).

