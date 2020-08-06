Activia Recruits Nina Dobrev and DAYBREAKER for Virtual Dance Party Celebrating the Gut’s Role in Wellness and the Rejuvenating Power of Dance and Movement

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Activia, the probiotic pioneer, is continuing on its mission as a modern gut health innovator by bringing to life a new collaboration with DAYBREAKER—the global morning dance movement and wellness community—and actor, producer and philanthropist Nina Dobrev. Nina will be co-hosting the Bold Moves with Nina Dobrev livestream alongside DAYBREAKER Founder and CEO Radha Agrawal on August 8th. The event kicks off the start of Activia’s “Gut Health Challenge” initiative, designed to invite consumers into the Activia family by encouraging them to try Activia twice a day for two weeks*. The virtual event celebrates the important role the gut plays in well-being—supporting us in whatever the day brings, dance parties and all.*

The Bold Moves with Nina Dobrev virtual event takes place on August 8 at 11 a.m. EST and invites the public to join DAYBREAKER’s dance community of over 500,000 people from 85+ countries to partake in a virtual dance event. To participate, visit www.daybreaker.com/activia.

These initiatives come on the heels of the launch of Activia’s new ad campaign: “A to Z.” The campaign raises awareness of the importance of supporting of your gut health* starting with Activia, containing billions of live and active probiotics. The ad campaign highlights all the ways your gut is a part of how we feel, physically and emotionally.* From feeling active to zealous, the new spots remind consumers “it all starts in the gut.”

Bold Moves with Nina Dobrev is a virtual “morning dance party” from DAYBREAKER aimed at inspiring connection, belonging and self-expression, led by its founder Radha Agrawal and co-hosted by actor, producer and philanthropist Nina Dobrev. The event invites people from all over the world to start their day with the rejuvenating power of dance and movement, encouraging good spirits and a focus on supporting gut health. After the event wraps, consumers are encouraged to go to www.activia.us.com/gut-health-challenge to join the “Gut Health Challenge,” try out Activia, and share their experience.**

“At Activia we are always looking for new ways to showcase the connection with whole-self wellness between the soul, mind, body, and of course, the gut,” said Sonika Patel, Vice President of Marketing, Danone North America. “We are excited to launch this virtual event in tandem with the ‘Gut Health Challenge’ to help bring the larger A to Z campaign to life.”

“Growing up as a rhythmic gymnast and dancing my whole life, I have always had a passion for movement. Throughout the last few months, it’s become more and more apparent that how we feel both emotionally and physically has direct correlation to what we eat and how we move. I know for me, learning what was best for my gut health has made the most significant impact on my life,” said Nina Dobrev about the partnership. “I have a busy lifestyle between acting, producing, traveling and always making time for a great dance party with girlfriends. Through it all, my health always comes first, and that starts with my diet and gut health. That’s why I’m excited to partner with Activia and champion those wherever they may be on their own gut health journey.”

Activia was one of the first major brands to bring probiotics to the mainstream in American dairy aisles, championing the message that gut health has always been cool. Activia continues to bring more ways to get probiotics into your daily routine—from launching Activia Probiotic Dailies (The Best New Product Awards 2018 & Top Yogurt Innovation in 2018**) and Activia Dairy-Free (World Dairy Innovation Awards 2020 Finalist) to Activia Probiotic Smoothies (Health Magazine Best Healthy Snack 2019, World Dairy Innovation Awards 2020 Winner).

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

*Activia may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort when consumed twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Minor digestive discomfort includes bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and rumbling.

**Terms and exclusions apply. Coupons for Activia Dailies void in CA, LA, MN, NV, NJ, ND. Coupons for Activia Dairy Free void in KY, MD, MT, WV.

About DAYBREAKER

Daybreaker is a global dance movement and wellness community of 500,000+ members in 28 cities around the world and online that inspires humans to start their day unlike any other—by waking up and dancing with reckless abandon, completely sober, first thing in the morning. Daybreaker takes place in some of the most iconic locations in the world from the top of the World Trade Center, Sydney Opera House and Museum of Natural History—all at sunrise. Daybreaker began in New York City as a social experiment, meeting at the crossroads of wellness and nightlife. Daybreaker is centered around creating a community that inspires connection, belonging and self expression to create a judgement-free, intergenerational, inter-continental, inter-everything dance floor.