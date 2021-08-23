ADPI/ABI Virtual Joint Annual Conference, Deja Vu

Elmhurst, IL – History repeated this week as the American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) and the American Butter Institute (ABI) again joined forces to host their Joint Annual Conference virtually. This iconic industry annual conference continues to be referred to as “Where the Dairy Industry Does Business.TM”

Dairy ingredients and related products industry stakeholders from some 30+ U.S. States and Canadian provinces, and some 15+ other countries worldwide logged-in and logged-on to virtually engage and participate in various dairy industry centric sessions covering a myriad of topics across both challenges and opportunities, current and future focused.

Programming was across all five days of the week from August 16 to 20th for 4 hours each day.

Typical sessions addressed Market Outlooks (domestic and global), Ingredients and Product Outlooks, Protein as a New Frontier, Risk Mitigation methodologies to address ongoing price and supply chain volatility linked to the pandemic. Again, this year the conference featured a Senior Leader’s Panel comprised of the top industry trade association leaders who provided their perspectives on challenges, opportunities, and lessons learned from the pandemic. The panel responded to questions posed by the global audience via “live chat” technology. The panel of pundits was comprised of Barbara O’Brien-President of Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI), Michael Dykes- President & CEO of International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Jim Mulhern- President & CEO of National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), Krysta Harden- President & CEO of the US Dairy Export Council (USDEC), and was moderated by Blake Anderson- President & CEO of American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI).

In addition to the “live” sessions, networking activities were ongoing 24/5 during the week via a Virtual Exhibit Hall, that enabled attendees to connect, interact, and virtually “liaise” while ensuring that “social distancing” protocols were followed without compromise. The decision to wear or not to wear a mask was not a factor nor a limiter to engagement. This again, was indeed a true “super-spreader event,” but in a positive way related to information, knowledge and subject matter expertise.

The Covid-19 global pandemic, and the recent uptick in variants was a common topic of discussion as it has and continues to challenge the dairy industry and related supply chains, both domestically and around the globe. This year’s keynote address was delivered by Ross Bernstein, the best- selling author of over 50 sports related books. His topic was “The Champions Code” that drew parallels between winning sports teams and winning commercial organizations.

Additional highlights of the conference were the ADPI Annual Award of Merit presentation that recognized Jerry O’Dea, 40+ year veteran of the dairy industry, retired EVP of Glanbia Nutritionals, and a past Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADPI; The Breakthrough Innovation Awards presented by ADPI and Dairy Foods Magazine that recognized ADPI members Eurofins, and Good Sport LLC for 2021. Additionally, Yasmira Alvarez- California State University; Mary Greer- University of Arkansas; and Lydia Rockers- Oklahoma State University, were awarded with Jim Page Memorial Scholarships through the ADPI Scholarship Program.

The 2022 ADPI/ABI Joint Annual Conference is currently scheduled for late April 2022 as an in-person/ direct facing event in downtown Chicago, IL USA.

About ABI:

The American Butter Institute (ABI) is an Arlington, VA-based trade association for manufacturers, processors, marketers, and Distributors of butter and butter products. Originally established as the National Association of Creamery Butter Manufacturers in 1908. There are currently 30 active member companies that market approximately 90% of all the butter manufactured in the U.S. American Butter Institute is located in Arlington, VA. The American Butter Institute is a non-profit trade association representing member companies across the United States who share a common interest in the butter industry.

www.butterinstitute.org

About ADPI:

The American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) is a not-for-profit trade association based in Elmhurst, IL, USA and is of, for, and by its members. ADPI members manufacture, market, sell and distribute the majority of the milk derived and whey-based dairy ingredients and related products. These ingredients and related products fulfill consumer demand domestically and internationally. ADPI members work collaboratively and on a precompetitive basis to resolve issues, identify and leverage opportunities and better serve customers and consumers needs in the dairy segment of the food, feed and beverage industry. ADPI offers an extensive array of technical support, training, educational and development opportunities (direct and virtual formats) as well as market information and materials.

www.adpi.org