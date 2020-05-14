ADPI and ABI Announce First Ever Virtual Joint Annual Conference

For the first time in 22 years, ADPI and its conference partner ABI will be hosting their traditional Chicago-based Joint Annual Conference via a unique and exciting virtual format.

Don’t worry about travel restrictions, face mask needs, hand sanitizers and groups over 20! ADPI and ABI will be delivering this premier conference and excellent content right to you regardless of your physical location.

This new virtual format is scheduled to span over the course of 5 days from July 27 – 31. This format will feature “live sessions and panels” that will be designed for only 2 to 2.5 hours per day, allowing for all attendees to continue with their regular work schedules as we all manage the ongoing impacts relative to COVID-19. Registered attendees will have the opportunity to also watch sessions “on-demand.”

In true, ADPI/ABI Annual Conference fashion, this event will still be “Where The Dairy Industry Does Business®” as the 2020 format will also feature a “Virtual Exhibit Hall.” We know the best interactions are ones where exhibitors and attendees can see each other, shake hands (oh, how we miss this!), smile, laugh and be human. This virtual exhibit hall will allow exhibitors and attendees to instantly jump into live video/audio conversations straight from the virtual event portal – with no additional technology!

The ADPI/ABI Virtual Joint Annual Conference will still be a “L3 TM ” (Listen, Learn, Liaise) social event, as the platform will also allow attendees to see and chat publicly at any time. Attendees will also have the opportunity to branch off into private conversations inside the portal during the event. These portals will enable attendees “24/5” access throughout the week.

The “Silver lining in the Cloud” relative to the virtual format is that attendees will receive many of the benefits of the ADPI/ABI Joint Annual Conference at a significantly reduced cost when compared to travel expenses and normal registration fees. All registered attendees will receive login credentials that are unique to you and only you and will not be shareable.

Complete event information including online registration can be found at www.adpi.org