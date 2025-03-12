Advancing Gender Equality in Dairy and Celebrating Women’s History Month

March marks the start of Women’s History Month! Celebrated annually, it is a time to honor the achievements, resilience, and contributions of women throughout history. It highlights the progress made toward gender equality while recognizing the challenges that remain.

Gender Equality in Dairy: Where We Are Today and Recommendations for Continued Growth

In 2024, IDFA released the first-ever State of Women in Dairy Report to benchmark sentiment among women and men working in the dairy industry on six key areas impacting gender equality in the dairy industry: treatment; compensation; mentorship, allyship and support; opportunities for advancement; factors in recruiting and retention; and discrimination policies and gender equality goals.

