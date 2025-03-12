Advancing Gender Equality in Dairy and Celebrating Women’s History Month

International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy March 12, 2025

Photo Credit: IDFA

March marks the start of Women’s History Month! Celebrated annually, it is a time to honor the achievements, resilience, and contributions of women throughout history. It highlights the progress made toward gender equality while recognizing the challenges that remain.

Gender Equality in Dairy: Where We Are Today and Recommendations for Continued Growth

In 2024, IDFA released the first-ever State of Women in Dairy Report to benchmark sentiment among women and men working in the dairy industry on six key areas impacting gender equality in the dairy industry: treatment; compensation; mentorship, allyship and support; opportunities for advancement; factors in recruiting and retention; and discrimination policies and gender equality goals.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: IDFA.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Les Dames d’Escoffier International to Host Second “Table Talks with Les Dames” During Women’s History Month

Les Dames d'Escoffier International Retail & FoodService February 22, 2022

In celebration of Women’s History Month in March, chapters of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) around the world are hosting a series of virtual events focused on women, food, beverage and the hospitality industry. “Table Talks with Les Dames” will feature tastings, panel discussions, and demonstrations, one-on-one interviews with industry luminaries and more.

Dairy

FDA Reaffirms that Pasteurization is Effective Against HPAI, Commercial Milk Supply Safe

Joint Statement: International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) and the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) Dairy April 25, 2024

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed again that pasteurization of milk consistent with the federal Grade “A” Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) destroys harmful pathogenic bacteria and other microorganisms, including Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and other viruses.