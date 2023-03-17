Albertsons Companies Reveals Redesign of its Open Nature Brand and Reaffirms ‘Free From’ Promise as Shoppers Seek Better-For-You Options

BOISE, Idaho-Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) introduced today the redesign of its Open Nature brand as the company strives to become the brand of choice for those health-conscious shoppers seeking a more balanced lifestyle. Open Nature, which is part of Albertsons Cos. Own Brands portfolio, provides shoppers with tasty foods made with thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are free from unnecessary additives. As customers explore easier ways to make balanced food choices, Open Nature offers a range of new products, flavors and categories to choose from at an affordable price.

“Research has shown that more Americans are adopting better-for-you eating patterns as a means for protecting their long-term health and preventing future health conditions. As we continue to innovate and grow our portfolio, we want to ensure that our customers have diverse options, high-quality products and thoughtfully chosen ingredients at accessible prices,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands at Albertsons Cos. “The expansion of our Open Nature offerings demonstrates an ongoing commitment to support the health and wellbeing of our neighbors and communities.”

Open Nature has launched 12 new plant-based products within its growing portfolio. The expansion includes dairy-free yogurt alternatives, non-dairy cheese alternatives and non-dairy frozen desserts to support a balanced, plant-forward diet at an accessible price. The new plant-based products complement an existing assortment of Open Nature plant-based products including non-dairy almond milk, buttery spreads and protein powders, giving shoppers a variety of options across every aisle to satisfy their dietary preferences.

The new items available at Albertsons Cos. banner stores, including Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw’s, are:

In addition, Open Nature now offers 100 percent domestic raised grass-fed Angus beef, making the brand one of the largest private label domestic grass-fed programs in the country. The Angus cattle are all pasture raised on U.S. family farms and certified humane as well as free from antibiotics or added hormones.

The Open Nature brand launched in 2011 with more than 100 products and a vision to provide customers with access to natural meats and flavorful food. The first Open Nature items to hit shelves that year included fresh beef and pork, fresh chicken, chicken sausages, bacon and beef hot dogs. Since then, the brand has evolved and has continuously listened to its customers to meet their needs. Today, Open Nature offers more than 500 products across over 100 categories including non-food products such as paper towels made from recycled paper and industrially compostable cutlery.

To view downloadable product images and the Open Nature lookbooks, please click here.

Own Brands is inclusive of trusted household names like O Organics®, Lucerne®, Open Nature®, Signature SELECT®, Primo Taglio®, debi lilly design™, waterfront BISTRO®, Soleil® and Value Corner®. Shoppers can find Own Brands products exclusively at Albertsons Cos. stores, and they all come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee – love it or it’s on us! Learn more by visiting our website at albertsons.com/ourbrands.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.