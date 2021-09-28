Alexandre Family Farm Wins Nexty Award for Best New Mission-based Product at Natural Products Expo East 2021

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Alexandre Family Farm has won the “Best New Mission-Based Product” Nexty Award at the Natural Products Expo East 2021 for its Eco Dairy 100% Grass-fed A2/A2 Organic Milk. Not only is Alexandre Family Farm the only organic certified regenerative dairy in the US (by the Savory Institute and the Regenerative Organic Alliance), their 100% Grass-fed is the only milk that provides seasonal milkfat: unstandardized. The milkfat is just as it came from the cow on the day of milking.

Alexandre Family Farm’s regenerative farming practices produce tangible benefits for soil biomass and helps restore ecosystems and habitats for various animal species. On the farm’s 4300 acres in northern California, the farm practices include intensive rotational grazing and waste up cycling, while also focusing on support of the local community.

“We are honored for this recognition, and grateful to New Hope for helping to spread the word about organic and regenerative agriculture,” said Blake Alexandre, owner, Alexandre Family Farm.

More than 650 products entered to compete for a Nexty Award in 23 categories that ranged in types from supplements to food, beverage, personal care and natural living. The nominated products were evaluated based on the criteria of innovation, inspiration and integrity – along with potential impact – over the course of two week-long judging rounds which took place at the New Hope Network offices in Boulder, Colorado.

Earlier this year, Alexandre Family Farm was also named a Whole Foods Market Supplier of the Year in the grocer’s new Global Regenerative Agricultural Commitment category.