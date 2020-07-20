Allergy Alert Issued by Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc. for Undeclared Egg in Spinach Artichoke Dip

Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc., is voluntary recalling one of its products: Whole Foods Market Spinach Artichoke Dip carrying the lot code 248 and Use By: 07/26/20, because of an undeclared allergen (Egg). Consumers who have a food allergy or have severe sensitivity to Egg should not consume the product as it could result in a serious life-threatening allergic reaction. The lot code can be found printed on the lid.

The affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Washington DC on or after July 14, 2020. The product was located in refrigerated aisles in a 12 oz plastic tub and the incorrectly labeled items will have the following UPC code: 074204804467 and the labels below:

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated following an internal review of records identified the incorrect label.

Winter Gardens is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities to successfully return all suspected product and has taken substantial actions to prevent any recurrences.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact us Monday through Friday from 8am – 4pm at the following contact:

David Mulligan, Winter Gardens Quality Manager at 717-624-6032