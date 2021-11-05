American Cheese is Being Devoured in Asia, Export Data Show

Alvaro Ledgard, Bloomberg News Dairy November 5, 2021

U.S. exports of American cheese — including the processed staple coveted for melty grilled cheese sandwiches — are surging as buyers in Asia devour the stuff. 

Shipments in August increased by 71% from a year earlier to just over 9,000 metric tons, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s the highest since March 2018. 

Demand was strong from China, Australia and the Philippines, boosted by more consumption in quick-service restaurants as Covid-related restrictions eased in some places. U.S. cheesemakers have has also seen some easing in shipping hurdles, said Matt Gould, principal & president at The Dairy Market Analyst.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg News

Related Articles

Floral

Guatemalan Exporters of Agricultural Products Call on Maritime Shipping Lines and on Airlines to Help to Improve Guatemala’s Rural Competitiveness and Prevent Migration to The United States

AGEXPORT - Asociación de Exportadores de Guatemala Floral, Produce October 22, 2020

More than hundreds of thousands of producers of fresh and frozen agriculture products in rural Guatemala rely on the income generated from exports to markets like the United States. Yet, with the COVID-19 pandemic, strong competition from other countries, climate challenges and ever increasing maritime and air freight shipping costs, the income of thousands of agriculture families are at risk, putting thousands of jobs at stake and leaving migration to the United States as the only solution for producers in rural areas to obtain the income and economic viability to support their families.

Meat & Poultry

Canada’s Red Meat Industry Seeks Government Action Over China Situation

Canadian Meat Council Meat & Poultry September 5, 2019

The cost of the “temporary suspension” of Canadian pork and beef exports to China imposed on June 25 is approaching $100 million and the longer it continues, the greater the risk to Canadian jobs. As we enter the third month of suspension, the pork and beef sectors are calling on the Government to make clear their strategy to reopen the Chinese market and ensure we have more options for export diversification when such issues arise.