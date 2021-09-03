American Dairy Association Builds Trust in Dairy With Popular Consumer Activities at Maryland State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Maryland dairy farmers have been well represented at the Maryland State Fair with American Dairy Association North East’s Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off and the dairy learning stations that are part of the fair’s U-Learn Farm – all designed to build consumer trust in dairy.

“Participating in consumer events like state fairs is a great way to showcase dairy through fun, engaging activities like the milkshake contest and the learning stations,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “By incorporating the media component in events, and by involving the state and county dairy promoters, we’re reaching even more people with focused and positive dairy messages.”

This year’s Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off featured four popular Baltimore area media teams that crafted their own unique milkshake recipes.

The Judge’s Choice winner – FOX 45’s Traffic and Weather Together Justin and Jimmy Jubilee – was voted on in-person by Maryland Dairy Princess Elizabeth Karides, Maryland Farm Bureau Director of Organization Parker Welch, and Maryland State Fair Facilities and Operations Director Don “Chief” Denmyer.

For the second year, ADA North East hosted an online People’s Choice award contest winner that racked up more than 3,500 votes with 100.7 The Bay with the Blue Moo Milkshake grabbing the most votes.

Other participating media teams included WMAR with the Ocean City Seaside Shake

and WJZ13 with the Baltimore Buzz Milkshake. The entire annual contest was livestreamed on the Maryland State Fair Facebook page and can be viewed at any time.

Additionally, ADA North East’s support of the U-Learn Farm’s dairy learning stations, led by Maryland Dairy Princess Elizabeth Karides and her team of dairy princesses and promoters, provided dairy promotional materials and information, along with sharing “Susan,” the life-size model cow for photo opportunities.

Check out other dairy activities at the Maryland State Fair here: https://www.americandairy.com/mdstatefair

###

Photo captions

Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off Winners: Frederick County Dairy Princess Shea Cencula, Allegany-Garrett Dairy Princess Morgan Qualls and Maryland Dairy Princess Elizabeth Karides congratulate American Dairy Association North East’s Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off winners from FOX 45 and 100.7 The Bay at the Maryland State Fair.

Upper Chesapeake Princess at MD State Fair: Upper Chesapeake Dairy Princess Elana Waltimyer visits with a young fair-goer at the U-Learn Farm dairy learning station at the Maryland State Fair.

Maryland Dairy Princesses at State Fair: Maryland Dairy Princess Elizabeth Karides, Allegany-Garrett Dairy Princess Morgan Qualls and Maryland Alternate Dairy Princess Emily Stiles stand next to American Dairy Association North East’s life-size model cow at the Maryland State Fair.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.