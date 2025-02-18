American Dairy Association North East Announces New York State Dairy Ambassador Team

American Dairy Association North East Dairy February 18, 2025

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – On Saturday, February 15, Olivia Shawley from Cattaraugus County was selected as the 2025-2026 New York State Dairy Ambassador. First Associate Ambassador is Addison Brown of Onondaga County and Serenity Conklin of Chemung County is Second Associate Dairy Ambassador.

American Dairy Association North East manages the Dairy Ambassador program, and will provide Shawley with a $2,000 scholarship and an internship opportunity while serving as a spokesperson and advocate for all New York dairy farmers. Brown and Conklin will receive a $1,500 scholarship and $1,000 scholarship, respectively.

Together the team will attend special events to engage with and educate consumers on the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy foods. Their messages will focus on how farmers care for their cows and their land in order to produce a sustainable product, and the importance of the dairy industry to the New York State economy.

New York State Dairy Ambassadors were selected based on their communications skills and knowledge of the dairy industry. The Dairy Ambassador program aims to build critical professional skills and confidence of young individuals who are passionate about the dairy industry. Ambassadors will be involved in statewide promotions and events, and will gain experience collaborating with a team, knowledge of ADA North East promotion and marketing programs, and will participate in sessions led by experts in public speaking, social media, team building and leadership.

With about 3,000 dairy herds and more than 16 billion pounds of milk produced annually, New York State is a leader in dairy production in the United States, ranking as fifth largest producer of milk and the largest producer of yogurt and cottage cheese. Dairy is the largest agricultural commodity in the state.

Shawley is the 62nd dairy promoter selected to represent New York State’s dairy industry, a distinction that dates back to 1963. The appointment of Shawley marks the end of the yearlong term of Evelyn Kersmanc of Otsego County and Associates Olivia Maslyn of Ontario County and Justin Mesch of Erie County.

For more information about dairy promoters in the ADA North East region, visit AmericanDairy.com.

Photo Caption: The 2025-2026 New York State Dairy Ambassadors were selected on February 15, 2025. They are from left to right: First Associate New York Ambassador Addison Brown, State New York Ambassador Olivia Shawley, and Second Associate New York State Ambassador Serenity Conklin. The New York Dairy Ambassador program is managed by American Dairy Association North East.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 8,300 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.

