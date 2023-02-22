American Dairy Association North East Announces Winners of New York State Dairy Ambassador Competition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Arianna Aman from Tioga County was named the 2023-2024 New York State Dairy Ambassador during a ceremony at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Syracuse Destiny USA in Syracuse, N.Y. Aman formerly served as the Tioga County Dairy Ambassador since spring of 2022.

As New York State Dairy Ambassador, Aman will serve as a spokesperson and advocate for dairy farmers by attending special events to engage with and educate consumers on the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy foods, how farmers care for their cows and their land in order to produce a sustainable product, and the importance of the dairy industry to the New York state economy. Aman will also receive a $1,200 scholarship and an internship opportunity with American Dairy Association North East.

Elyza Schoeberl from Otsego County was named first Associate Ambassador, and Isabella Esposito from Onondaga County was selected as second Associate Ambassador. They will receive a $700 scholarship and $500 scholarship, respectively. Both individuals will assist the New York State Dairy Ambassador with training, appearances, and other duties.

The New York State Dairy Ambassador Program aims to build critical professional skills and confidence of young individuals who are passionate about the dairy industry. Ambassadors will be involved in statewide promotions and events. Individuals will gain experience collaborating with a team, knowledge of ADA North East promotion and marketing programs, and will participate in sessions led by experts in public speaking, social media, team building and leadership.

Participants were judged on a personal interview, impromptu questions, a prepared speech, a product knowledge exam, writing skills, and informal interaction with others, and evaluated based on their communication skills and knowledge of the dairy industry.

Speech winners included Jocelyn Mesch from Erie County; Isabella Esposito from Onondaga County; and Elyza Schoeberl from Otsego County.

Written Communications contest winners were Terrie Cottrell from Rensselaer County; Elyza Schoeberl from Otsego County; and Morgan Jones from Cayuga County.

Product Knowledge Award winners were Isabella Esposito from Onondaga County; Elizabeth Handy from Montgomery County; and Arianna Aman from Tioga County.

Competition judges were Anna Richards CEO/Founder 2020 Consulting LLC, Skaneateles, N.Y., Brittany Snyder, Dairy Excellence Foundation, Harrisburg, Pa., and Gail Yeiser, Retired, University of Maryland Relations, Arnold, Md.

The Dairy Ambassador program is sponsored by ADA North East, and the competition completed the yearlong term of Gabriella Taylor of Wayne County.

Photo caption: The 2023-2024 New York State Dairy Ambassador team was selected on Tuesday, February 21. From left to right are: Second Associate Dairy Ambassador Isabella Esposito from Onondaga County; New York State Dairy Ambassador Arianna Aman from Tioga County; and First Associate Dairy Ambassador Elyza Schoeberl from Otsego County.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.