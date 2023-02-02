American Dairy Association North East Partners With Redner’s Markets to Promote Football Themed Retail Dairy Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Dairy is an essential ingredient for all tailgating recipes, and from February 5-12, American Dairy Association North East is helping Redner’s Market customers easily prepare for the upcoming big game.

The “Are You Ready for the Big Game,” promotion will be featured in all 43 Redner’s stores with point-of-sale materials and display signage that puts dairy front-and-center.

The campaign features the “dairy-licious” recipe – Bacon Cheese Dip Bread Bowl. The key ingredients for the recipe including Cabot Cheddar cheeses and Redner’s cream cheese and sour cream may be placed by the carrots and celery in the produce aisle, along with free 4”x 6” tear-off recipe cards for shoppers’ convenience.

To further promote the campaign, New York dairy farmer Nate Chittenden of Dutch Hollow Farm, Schodack Landing, joined Redner’s Registered Dietitian Meredith McGrath for a 10-minute live interview on social media. He discussed the role dairy farmers play in producing the quality dairy products used in their recipes.

“Any opportunity to help consumers connect with the farmers who produce dairy is crucial to developing trust,” said Chittenden. “And partnering with a respected health professional like Meredith, and a retailer like Redner’s, establishes credibility for our safe and nutritious products.”

Look for social media posts about the campaign on Redner’s and ADA North East’s channels, and for print ads in the retail circulars in the week leading up to the big game.

For more information about ADA North East retail programs, visit AmericanDairy.com.

To listen to Nate Chittenden’s live interview with Redner’s Markets, which starts at the 21-minute mark, visit the Redner’s Facebook page.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.