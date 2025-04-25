American Dairy Association North East Partners With Shoppers Food to Stock Local Food Banks With Fresh Milk

Mother’s Day Campaign Supports Fill a Glass with Hope®



SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is partnering with Shoppers Food for a Mother’s Day Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign to provide fresh milk to Maryland and District of Columbia families in need.

The Fill a Glass with Hope campaign, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, kicked off at all Shoppers Food locations April 14, and runs through May 15. Customers can make $1, $3, or $5 donations at checkout. All donations will be used to purchase fresh milk for the Capital Area and Maryland food banks.

“Now, more than ever, we need to support local food banks, and our dairy farmers want to make sure families in need are getting all the nutritional benefits of fresh milk and dairy products,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We’re grateful that Shoppers Food and their customers are helping us fill glasses in every household.

“We’re proud that over the past 10 years Fill a Glass with Hope has helped provide 47 million servings of milk to families throughout the region.”

Fill a Glass with Hope was initiated in 2015 by dairy farmers and dairy checkoff, PA Dairymen’s Association, and Feeding Pennsylvania. ADA North East expanded the program throughout its six-state region to help a network of pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and feeding programs.

To learn more about Fill a Glass with Hope, click here.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 8,300 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.