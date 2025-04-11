American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Elect Leadership

Local Dairy Checkoff is Farmer-Funded and Farmer-Directed



SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, N.Y., was re-elected to serve as president of American Dairy Association North East for the fifth year, and Lolly Lesher of Bernville, Pa., was chosen for the third year as chair of the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is managed by ADA North East, and Lesher will also serve as Donahoe’s first vice president. Both Donahoe and Lesher have served on the dairy promotion boards of directors for more than two decades each.

“We are so fortunate to have such talented, dedicated leaders to be the voice for all of the region’s nearly 8,300 dairy farmers,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “Dairy checkoff is, and always will be, farmer-funded and farmer-directed to make the most of their investment.”

Donahoe also serves as chair of the National Dairy Council which is funded by the national dairy checkoff to provide science-based research and education about the nutritional and health benefits that dairy foods provide. She is also the 2nd Vice Chair of the United Dairy Industry Association which exists to advance marketing programs developed and implemented in coordination with its member organizations to ensure farmers have a voice in local and national checkoff efforts.

Lesher serves as Donahoe’s first vice president of ADA North East, working together to execute checkoff programs for the benefit of the entire six-state region. In addition, she is the vice chair of the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board that carries out coordinated promotion and research programs to help build demand and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products.

American Dairy Association North East Officers

President: Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y.

First Vice President: Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa.

Second Vice President: Louie Diamond, Masontown, Pa.

Secretary: Barb Hanselman, Bloomville, N.Y.

Treasurer: Dina Zug, Mifflintown, Pa.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Officers:

Chair: Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa.

First Vice Chair: Louie Diamond, Masontown, Pa.

Second Vice Chair: Doug Harbach, Loganton, Pa.

Secretary: Elizabeth Cashell, Towanda, Pa.

Assistant Secretary: Laura Paxton, Grove City, Pa.

Treasurer: Elaine Noble, Gillett, Pa.

Assistant Treasurer: Jennifer Heltzel, Martinsburg, Pa.

Representatives to the ADA North East Board: Louie Diamond, Lolly Lesher and Dina Zug.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 8,300 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.